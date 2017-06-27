BASEL, June 27 Switzerland's Syngenta, the crop protection company acquired by ChemChina, said it would pursue deals to become the third-biggest player in the seeds industry.

"The goal is to strengthen Syngenta's leadership position in crop protection and to become an ambitious number three in seeds," the company said in a news release on Tuesday.

Assets put up for sale by rivals involved in merger deals to allay anti-trust concerns could play a role in that, Chief Executive Erik Fyrwald told a news conference at the group's Basel headquarters.

"We are very interested in seed assets from remedies and beyond that," he said in response to a question about assets to be sold by Bayer as an anti-trust remedy for its planned takeover of seeds maker Monsanto. (Reporting by Ludwig Burger; Editing by Michael Shields)