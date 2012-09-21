ZURICH, Sept 21 Syngenta's
drought-tolerant corn seeds performed "extraordinarily well" in
a limited planting during the United States' worst drought in
half a century, the Swiss company said on Friday.
The world's largest agrochemicals company launched its
Agrisure Artesian corn variety this year, expecting a 15 percent
higher yield compared with traditional varieties that are not
designed to do well during water shortages.
"Everything we see visually and the testing we do
pre-harvest gives us enormous encouragement about the
superiority of Artesian hybrids," Davor Pisk, head of the seeds
division, told Reuters on Friday.
Syngenta says that Agrisure uses water more efficiently and
can better withstand drought stress, thereby minimising crop
losses.
Chief Executive Mike Mack told Reuters this month that
Syngenta was targeting about 400,000 acres to be planted with
Agrisure next year, up from 15,000 acres in 2012.
The launch, however, was overshadowed by the severe drought
in the U.S. grain belt, which reduced the nation's corn crop by
nearly 5 billion bushels - worth about $40 billion at today's
prices.
Chicago Board of Trade corn futures hit a record high
of $8.43-3/4 a bushel last month as the drought in across the
U.S. Midwest scorched corn in its key yield-determining
pollination phase.
