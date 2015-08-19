ZURICH Aug 19 Swiss group Syngenta plans to divest its premium flowers seeds business from its Lawn and Garden operating unit, it said on Wednesday.

Syngenta, which has rebuffed takeover advances from Monsanto , said the move would let the business "play a leading role in the consolidation of the home gardening market, which is taking place in response to changes in the distribution and retail channels driven by shifts in consumer preferences".

