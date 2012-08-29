Aug 29 Syngenta AG said it would buy
DuPont's professional products insecticide business for
$125 million in cash to expand the Swiss company's range of
pest-control products.
Under the terms of the agreement Syngenta, the world's
largest agrochemicals company, will gain control of DuPont's
pest-control brands Advion, Acelepryn and other intellectual
property.
"This acquisition will contribute to our objective of
increasing profitability in the lawn and garden business,"
Syngenta head of business development Robert Berendes said in a
statement on Wednesday.
"The products we are acquiring have an excellent
environmental profile while providing superior control of
insects in a wide variety of applications," Berendes said.
The purchase will expand Syngenta's product range to golf
course and lawn care professionals and to ornamental growers,
the company said.
Earlier this year Syngenta said it would sell the Fafard
peat unit of its lawn and garden business to U.S. company Sun
Gro Horticulture for an undisclosed sum.