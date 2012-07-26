Icahn raises stakes in Herbalife, Hertz, cuts Freeport-McMoran in 4Q
NEW YORK, Feb 14 Billionaire activist investor Carl Icahn increased his holdings in Herbalife Ltd and Hertz Global Holdings Inc in the fourth quarter, and exited Voltari Corp.
ZURICH, 26 The world's largest agrochmicals company Syngenta on Wednesday beat first half views and gave an upbeat outlook for 2012, citing positive prospects for the Latin American planting season amid record high soybean prices.
The Basel-based group said it expects its operating margin in 2012 to rise after first half net profit rose to $1.5 billion.
Sales rose by 7 percent to $8.27 billion driven by double digit growth in North America.
Analysts had forecast a net profit of $1.408 and sales of $8.224 billion.
Syngenta peer Monsanto had last month reported strong third quarter results and upped its guidance.
NEW YORK, Feb 14 Billionaire activist investor Carl Icahn increased his holdings in Herbalife Ltd and Hertz Global Holdings Inc in the fourth quarter, and exited Voltari Corp.
CARACAS, Feb 14 Venezuelan authorities raided the Caracas offices of Odebrecht on Tuesday, as prosecutors deepened a probe into the Brazilian construction firm that has admitted paying some $98 million in bribes to obtain government contracts in Venezuela.
NEW YORK, Feb 14 Soros Fund Management LLC got out of gold in the fourth quarter of 2016 while Paulson & Co reduced its stake in SPDR Gold Trust, as bullion prices saw their weakest quarterly performance in 3-1/2 years, regulatory filings showed on Tuesday.