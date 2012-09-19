ZURICH, Sept 19 The world's largest agribusiness company Syngenta said on Wednesday it will acquire U.S. biotech company Pasteuria Bioscience Inc in a deal worth $86 million, with additional deferred payments of up to $27 million.

The two companies already collaborate in the development and commercialization of biological products to control plant-parasitic nematodes.

Nematodes are a major pest across all crops and the withdrawal of older solutions leaves growers with limited options.

A first seed treatment for soybean cyst nematode stemming from the collaboration will be available in the U.S. in 2014, Syngenta said.

(by Andrew Thompson)