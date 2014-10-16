ZURICH Oct 16 Syngenta, the world's largest agrochemicals company, said sales rose 3 percent in the third quarter which enables it to maintain its sales target for 2014.

Sales at Syngenta increased at constant currency rates in the third quarter to $2.8 billion compared to the average analyst forecast for $2.96 billion in a Reuters poll.

The company is targeting annual sales growth of 6 percent in constant currencies for 2014. (Reporting by Alice Baghdjian)