* Q3 sales rise to $2.7 billion, beat $2.48 bln forecast
* Sees substantial sales growth, higher profitability in
2011
* Crop protection prices up 3 percent
* Aiming to push through mid-single digit price hikes in
2012
* Shares up 3.9 pct, outperform sector
By Katie Reid
ZURICH, Oct 14 Swiss group Syngenta ,
the world's largest agrochemicals company, is eyeing further
sales growth for the full-year after third-quarter sales jumped
21 percent, beating expectations thanks to strong demand in
Latin America.
The maker of genetically modified seeds as well as products
to kill weeds and bugs said quarterly sales had risen to $2.7
billion, compared with a forecast for $2.48 billion in a Reuters
poll.
At 0831 GMT, Syngenta shares were trading 3.9 percent
higher, outperforming a 1.9 percent rise in the European
chemicals sector .
Syngenta, which has been able to raise crop protection
prices 3 percent, said on Friday it had seen a good start to the
Latin American season, with strong demand from soybean growers
in Brazil and Argentina.
"Demand for agricultural produce is continuing to grow
unabated," finance chief John Ramsay told Reuters. "Basic demand
and supply is keeping crop prices resilient. But you always get
some volatility associated with commodity markets."
The group now expects substantial top line growth, higher
profitability at constant exchange rates and a significant
increase in free cash flow in 2011.
"Our investment case is based on strong agro fundamentals
and the successful implementation of the new corporate strategy
remains unchanged. We expect the positive momentum to continue
in the fourth quarter and hence reiterate our Buy rating,"
Vontobel analyst Patrick Rafaisz said.
Spiralling wheat, corn and soybean costs have been
encouraging farmers to buy more products from Syngenta, and
rivals such as DuPont and Monsanto , as they seek
to boost yields and offset inflation.
Syngenta is aiming to push through mid-single digit price
increases next year, particularly in crop protection. It is also
comfortable its newly integrated sales model is starting to
deliver, Ramsay said.
Higher prices should allow Syngenta to further improve
profitability next year, helping it to move closer to its
mid-term goals, Ramsay said on a conference call.
Syngenta is aiming for a margin on an earnings before
interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) level of
22-24 percent by 2015.
Earlier this month, Monsanto posted forecast-beating sales
thanks to global growth in both corn and cotton sales.
(Additional reporting by Andrew Thompson; Editing by Dan Lalor
and Mike Nesbit)