* Full-year net profit rises to $1.599 bln vs poll $1.566 bln

* Price hikes, cost cuts to offset currency headwinds

* Expects earnings, sales to improve further in 2012

* Shares slip 0.6 pct, vs slightly firmer Swiss market (Adds analyst comment, share price)

By Katie Reid

ZURICH, Feb 8 Syngenta AG, the world's largest agrochemicals company expects to deliver higher profits this year as price hikes and cost cuts offset the impact of the strong Swiss franc and raw material price inflation.

Syngenta, which makes genetically modified seeds and products to kill weeds and bugs, posted a 14 percent rise in full-year net profit to $1.599 billion, just beating the average estimate of $1.566 billion in a Reuters poll.

Spiralling wheat, corn and soybean costs have encouraged farmers to buy more products from Syngenta and rivals DuPont and Monsanto to help boost yields and offset inflation.

"The good results and promising outlook for 2012 fully support our positive stance on the stock based on strong agro fundamentals and the implementation of the new corporate strategy," Vontobel analyst Patrick Rafaisz said.

At 0955 GMT, Syngenta shares, which have already gained nearly 7 percent so far this year, were trading down 0.6 percent, underperforming a slightly stronger Swiss blue-chip index

Syngenta is now aiming to increase prices by between 2 and 3 percent this year in its crop protection unit, finance chief John Ramsay told Reuters on Wednesday.

"We are going into the season with good momentum," Ramsay said.

The price hikes and expected cost savings of $190 million in 2012 should help the group to offset headwinds from the Swiss franc and raw materials prices and allow it to improve earnings again this year, Ramsay said.

Syngenta said it was sticking to its savings goal of $650 million by 2015 and earnings margin before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation of 22-24 percent by 2015.

EMERGING MARKETS

Strong demand from emerging markets is also driving growth at Syngenta, but Ramsay warned a drought in Latin America would have an impact on the group's first-quarter results.

Sales in emerging markets rose 18 percent, with total group sales up 12 percent at constant exchange rates at $13.3 billion.

Last month, Monsanto posted forecast-beating first quarter profit, thanks mainly to its growing business in Brazil and Argentina and good demand for seeds for the spring planting season in the United States.

Syngenta also proposed a hike in its dividend to 8 Swiss francs from 7 francs and said it planned to repurchase shares for around $200 million in 2012.

The group is also on the prowl for acquisitions to bolster its seeds unit. (Reporting by Katie Reid; Editing by Jane Merriman and Will Waterman)