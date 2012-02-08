ZURICH Feb 8 The world's largest agrochemicals company Syngenta AG said it expects to see more sales growth and gain more market share this year after posting a 14 percent rise in full-year results on Wednesday.

Syngenta, which makes products to kill weeds and bugs as well as genetically modified seeds, said its full-year net profit rose to $1.599 billion, edging ahead of the average estimate of $1.566 billion in a Reuters poll. (Reporting by Katie Reid)