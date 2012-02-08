Unilever, Lloyds help Britain's FTSE edge higher
* Miners lose ground on weaker metals prices (Adds details, closing prices)
ZURICH Feb 8 The world's largest agrochemicals company Syngenta AG said it expects to see more sales growth and gain more market share this year after posting a 14 percent rise in full-year results on Wednesday.
Syngenta, which makes products to kill weeds and bugs as well as genetically modified seeds, said its full-year net profit rose to $1.599 billion, edging ahead of the average estimate of $1.566 billion in a Reuters poll. (Reporting by Katie Reid)
TORONTO, Feb 22 Canada's main stock index fell on Wednesday, pulling back from a record high hit the day before, as lower commodity prices weighed on shares of energy and materials companies and domestic retail sales fell the most in nine months.
BRUSSELS, Feb 22 Dow Chemical and DuPont are set to win EU antitrust approval for their $130 billion merger, two people familiar with the matter said on Wednesday, one of three mega deals in the agrochemicals industry.