Unilever, Lloyds help Britain's FTSE edge higher
* Miners lose ground on weaker metals prices (Adds details, closing prices)
ZURICH Feb 8 Syngenta AG, the world's largest agrochemicals company, is aiming to increase prices by between 2 and 3 percent in 2012, the group's finance chief told Reuters on Wednesday after Syngenta posted its full-year results.
"We are going into the season with good momentum," CFO John Ramsay said.
Syngenta is confident price increases and its cost-savings efforts will help to offset headwinds from raw material prices and the strong Swiss franc, expected to be between $300 million and $350 million for 2012. (Reporting by Katie Reid and Andrew Thompson)
TORONTO, Feb 22 Canada's main stock index fell on Wednesday, pulling back from a record high hit the day before, as lower commodity prices weighed on shares of energy and materials companies and domestic retail sales fell the most in nine months.
BRUSSELS, Feb 22 Dow Chemical and DuPont are set to win EU antitrust approval for their $130 billion merger, two people familiar with the matter said on Wednesday, one of three mega deals in the agrochemicals industry.