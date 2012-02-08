ZURICH Feb 8 Syngenta AG, the world's largest agrochemicals company, is aiming to increase prices by between 2 and 3 percent in 2012, the group's finance chief told Reuters on Wednesday after Syngenta posted its full-year results.

"We are going into the season with good momentum," CFO John Ramsay said.

Syngenta is confident price increases and its cost-savings efforts will help to offset headwinds from raw material prices and the strong Swiss franc, expected to be between $300 million and $350 million for 2012. (Reporting by Katie Reid and Andrew Thompson)