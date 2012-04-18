ZURICH, April 18 Syngenta the world's largest agrochemicals company, said an early start to the U.S. planting season helped it post a 7 percent rise in first-quarter sales.

Syngenta, which makes products to kill weeds and bugs as genetically modified seeds, said on Wednesday first-quarter sales rose to $4.3 billion, exactly in line with the average estimate in a Reuters poll.

Spiralling prices for wheat, corn and soyabean have encouraged farmers to buy more products from Syngenta and rivals DuPont and Monsanto to help boost yields. (Reporting by Caroline Copley)