Teck Resources extends contracts with two Chile copper mine unions
SANTIAGO, Feb 3 Teck Resources said on Friday that two of the three unions at its Quebrada Blanca copper mine in Chile have agreed to extend their current contracts for 15 months.
ZURICH, April 18 Syngenta the world's largest agrochemicals company, said it still plans to increase prices by up to 3 percent this year, the group's Chief Executive told Reuters on Wednesday after Syngenta posted first-quarter results.
The Basel-based company hiked prices by 4 percent in the first-quarter.
"We are still targeting between 2 and 3 percent for the full-year," Chief Executive Mike Mack said in an interview.
Syngenta, which makes products to kill weeds and bugs as genetically modified seeds, said earlier Wednesday first-quarter sales rose to $4.3 billion, exactly in line with the average estimate in a Reuters poll. (Reporting by Andrew Thompson and Caroline Copley)
SANTIAGO, Feb 3 Chile's massive forest fires that have killed 11 people and destroyed nearly 1,500 homes will cost the government $333 million dollars, Finance Minister Rodrigo Valdes told reporters on Friday.
