European shares drop on weaker updates, focus on Fed chair
LONDON, March 3 European shares dropped on Friday following disappointing company updates, with WPP falling after giving a cautious outlook and Berendsen plunging on its results.
ZURICH, July 3 Syngenta said on Wednesday it would to acquire MRI Seed Zambia Ltd and MRI Agro Ltd, a developer, producer and distributor of white corn seed in Zambia.
The transaction is subject to regulatory approvals and is expected to close by the end of 2013, the Swiss company said, without giving further financial details.
MRI's corn germplasm is among Africa's most diverse, incorporating temperate, tropical and sub-tropical material, Syngenta said. (Reporting by Alice Baghdjian)
March 3 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening about 21 points down, or 0.3 percent, on Friday, according to financial bookmakers, with futures down 0.3 percent ahead of the cash market open.