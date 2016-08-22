ZURICH Aug 22 A U.S. regulator has cleared
ChemChina's blockbuster takeover of Swiss pesticides and seeds
group Syngenta, the companies said on Monday.
"China National Chemical Corporation (ChemChina) and
Syngenta today announced that the companies have received
clearance on their proposed transaction from the Committee on
Foreign Investment in the United States (CFIUS)," a joint
statement released by Syngenta said.
"In addition to CFIUS clearance, the closing of the
transaction is subject to anti-trust review by numerous
regulators around the world and other customary closing
conditions. Both companies are working closely with the
regulatory agencies involved and discussions remain
constructive.
"The proposed transaction is expected to close by the end of
the year."
Syngenta had said in July it expected the deal to close this
year despite concerns that U.S. regulators could throw a spanner
in the works.
(Reporting by Michael Shields; Editing by John Revill)