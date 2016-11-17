J&J to buy Actelion for $30 billion
ZURICH, Jan 26 Swiss biotech company Actelion said on Thursday it had agreed to be purchased by Johnson & Johnson in a $30 billion deal.
BRUSSELS Nov 17 The European Commission has pushed back its deadline for a decision on ChemChina's plan to acquire Swiss pesticides and seeds group Syngenta by 10 working days to March 29.
The Commission, which handles competition cases for the European Union, did not give a reason for the extension in a filing posted on Thursday.
EU antitrust regulators opened an in-depth investigation into state-owned ChemChina's $43 billion bid in October, saying the companies had not allayed concerns over the deal. (Reporting By Philip Blenkinsop;editing by Robert-Jan Bartunek)
* FY order intake plus 44 pct to 480 million Swiss francs ($480.48 million), plus 43 pct in local currency
* Says Alcon launches new trifocal toric intraocular lens for patients with astigmatism undergoing cataract surgery Further company coverage: (Reporting By Zurich newsroom)