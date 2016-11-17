BRUSSELS Nov 17 The European Commission has pushed back its deadline for a decision on ChemChina's plan to acquire Swiss pesticides and seeds group Syngenta by 10 working days to March 29.

The Commission, which handles competition cases for the European Union, did not give a reason for the extension in a filing posted on Thursday.

EU antitrust regulators opened an in-depth investigation into state-owned ChemChina's $43 billion bid in October, saying the companies had not allayed concerns over the deal. (Reporting By Philip Blenkinsop;editing by Robert-Jan Bartunek)