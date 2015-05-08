ZURICH May 8 Agrochemicals firm Syngenta on Friday rejected a 449 Swiss franc per share takeover offer from Monsanto, saying the offer undervalues the Swiss firm and does not fully take into account regulatory risks.

Sources had told Reuters overnight that the two agricultural companies were working with investment banks on a takeover deal that would create an industry behemoth with combined sales of more than $31 billion.

But On Friday, Syngenta said its board had unanimously rejected a 45-percent cash offer by Monsanto that would value Syngenta at 449 Swiss francs ($486.35) per share.

"The offer fundamentally undervalues Syngenta's prospects and underestimates the significant execution risks, including regulatory and public scrutiny at multiple levels in many countries," Syngenta said in a statement. ($1 = 0.9232 Swiss francs) (Reporting by Katharina Bart; Editing by Noah Barkin)