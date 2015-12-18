ZURICH Dec 18 Agrochemicals company Syngenta
is ready to discuss deals with the whole industry,
including the world's largest seed company Monsanto, its
Interim Chief Executive John Ramsay told a news agency on
Friday.
The seeds and crop industry is currently undergoing a major
shake-up, with chemical titans DuPont and Dow Chemical Co
announcing an all-stock merger valued at $130 billion
just last week.
"We are prepared to discuss options with the whole industry,
including Monsanto, but our focus has got to be on the ability
to actually believe in the value creation and have the
confidence we can pull it off," Ramsay said in an interview with
Dow Jones.
He wouldn't comment on the status of talks with China
National Chemical Corp. (ChemChina), but said any deal with them
would face lower regulatory hurdles than a deal with a Western
rival.
(Reporting by Silke Koltrowitz and Oliver Hirt; Editing by
Elaine Hardcastle)