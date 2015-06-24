ZURICH, June 24 Monsanto Co Chief
Executive Hugh Grant called the company's attempt to buy Swiss
group Syngenta AG "a long game" and said he still
wants to get it done despite Syngenta's rebuff, the Wall Street
Journal reported.
Syngenta again on Tuesday rejected the offer but said it
will sound out shareholders for their views on the Swiss crop
chemicals maker's opposition to rival Monsanto's $45 billion
takeover approach.
In an interview published on Wednesday, the paper quoted
Grant as saying his pursuit of Syngenta could play out over
several months and that if no deal materialised Monsanto was
still keen to expand in pesticides.
"We'll figure out another way of doing that," he was quoted
as saying. "This isn't one where you fold up the tent and go
back to how things were."
