Deals of the day- Mergers and acquisitions
March 10 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2100 GMT on Friday:
ZURICH, Sept 29 Syngenta said on Monday it had appointed Jon Parr as Chief Operating Officer for the regions Europe, Africa and the Middle East, and Latin America.
Parr will take over from John Atkin, who is due to retire at the end of 2014, Syngenta said.
Parr, who has worked for Syngenta since 1987, has held the role of head of Global Crops and Assets since the start of 2014, the Swiss firm said. (Reporting by Alice Baghdjian; Editing by Prateek Chatterjee)
March 10 Caterpillar Inc said on Friday it was compliant with tax laws, a week after federal law enforcement officials raided three of the company's buildings in connection with a probe into the heavy machinery manufacturer's offshore tax practices.
