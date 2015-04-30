BRIEF-General electric weighing sale of its consumer lighting business - CNBC, citing DJ
* General electric is weighing the sale of its consumer lighting business - CNBC, citing DJ Further company coverage:
April 30 Monsanto, the world's largest seed company has again approached Switzerland's Syngenta in recent weeks with an offer to buy the company, Bloomberg reported citing people familiar with the matter.
However, the Swiss crop chemical maker has concerns as the merger would raise antitrust concerns, Bloomberg said. (bloom.bg/1JEpkDZ)
The two companies may again fail to reach an agreement, Bloomberg said.
According to media reports, Monsanto and Syngenta had held preliminary talks last year about a $40 billion takeover by Monsanto to create the world's largest agrochemical company.
Monsanto spokeswoman Sara Miller said the company does not comment on rumors or speculation.
Syngenta could not be immediately reached for comment outside regular business hours. (Reporting by Ankush Sharma in Bengaluru; Editing by David Gregorio)
* Roderick was driving force behind Toshiba's nuclear ambition
CHICAGO, April 5 U.S. seeds and agrochemicals company Monsanto Co, which is in the process of being bought by Germany's Bayer AG for $66 billion, reported a better-than-expected quarterly profit on Wednesday, helped by strong demand for its soybean and corn seeds.