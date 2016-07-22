July 22 Syngenta, the Swiss pesticides
and seeds maker being taken over by state-owned ChemChina,
reported a worse-than-expected drop in first-half profit, hurt
by weak agricultural markets and a continued decline of its
Latin American business.
Group net income declined 13 percent to $1.06 billion, below
the $1.28 billion expected on average in a Reuters poll of
analysts.
A 7 percent decline in sales to $7.09 billion fell short of
the market view of $7.22 billion.
It reiterated that it still expected the takeover by
ChemChina to be wrapped up by the end of the year.
