ZURICH Feb 8 Swiss pesticides and seeds group Syngenta expects its $43 billion takeover by ChemChina to close in the second quarter of 2017, it said on Wednesday while proposing to omit a regular dividend for 2016.

"ChemChina and Syngenta have made significant progress towards achieving the necessary regulatory approvals and closing the transaction," it said, noting it had won approvals from 13 regulatory authorities.

It was awaiting approvals from Brazil, Canada, China, the EU, India, Mexico and the United States. "ChemChina and Syngenta remain fully committed to the transaction and are confident of its closure," it said. (Reporting by Michael Shields; Editing by Joshua Franklin)