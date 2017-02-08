UPDATE 3-Tesco sales growth overshadowed by Amazon's Whole Foods move
* Tesco says its inflation significantly below market trend (Recasts after Amazon/Whole Foods deal, Tesco AGM, analyst comment, shares)
ZURICH Feb 8 Swiss pesticides and seeds group Syngenta expects its $43 billion takeover by ChemChina to close in the second quarter of 2017, it said on Wednesday while proposing to omit a regular dividend for 2016.
"ChemChina and Syngenta have made significant progress towards achieving the necessary regulatory approvals and closing the transaction," it said, noting it had won approvals from 13 regulatory authorities.
It was awaiting approvals from Brazil, Canada, China, the EU, India, Mexico and the United States. "ChemChina and Syngenta remain fully committed to the transaction and are confident of its closure," it said. (Reporting by Michael Shields; Editing by Joshua Franklin)
* Tesco says its inflation significantly below market trend (Recasts after Amazon/Whole Foods deal, Tesco AGM, analyst comment, shares)
MILAN, June 16 Italy's fourth biggest supermarket chain Esselunga is not up for sale, its majority shareholders said in a letter to managers after China's Yida International Investment Group offered to buy the company.
PARIS, June 16 Britain's Rolls-Royce would consider entering the market to provide engines for Chinese aircraft makers if the opportunity arises, an executive at the aerospace engineer said on Friday.