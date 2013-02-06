ZURICH Feb 6 Syngenta, the world's largest agrochemicals company, said it will hike its dividend 19 percent after strong sales helped it post full-year net profit that beat expectations.

Syngenta, which makes products to kill weeds and bugs as well as genetically-modified seeds, posted a 17 percent rise in full-year profit to $1.87 billion.

This beat analyst expectations, which forecast an 11 percent rise to $1.78 billion in a Reuters poll. (Reporting by Caroline Copley)