ZURICH Oct 17 Syngenta, the world's
largest agrochemicals company, said earnings for the year would
depend on the progress of Latin American planting season as it
reported third-quarter sales in line with expectations.
Sales at Syngenta rose 11 percent at constant currency rates
in the third-quarter to $2.9 billion compared to the average
analyst forecast for $2.93 billion in a Reuters poll.
The company is banking on innovation and a more integrated
business that supplies farmers with everything from seeds and
pesticides to fertilisers and support services, to boost sales
to $25 billion by 2020, from $14.2 billion last year, a target
it confirmed on Thursday.
