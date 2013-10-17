ZURICH Oct 17 Syngenta, the world's largest agrochemicals company, said earnings for the year would depend on the progress of Latin American planting season as it reported third-quarter sales in line with expectations.

Sales at Syngenta rose 11 percent at constant currency rates in the third-quarter to $2.9 billion compared to the average analyst forecast for $2.93 billion in a Reuters poll.

The company is banking on innovation and a more integrated business that supplies farmers with everything from seeds and pesticides to fertilisers and support services, to boost sales to $25 billion by 2020, from $14.2 billion last year, a target it confirmed on Thursday. (Reporting by Victoria Bryan)