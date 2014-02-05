BRIEF-Avaloq says Warburg Pincus to acquire 35 pct shareholding in company
* says transaction values Avaloq in excess of chf 1 billion. Detailed financial terms of transaction are not being disclosed
ZURICH Feb 5 Syngenta, the world's largest maker of crop chemicals, said Wednesday it plans to step up its focus on costs as it reported a 11 percent drop in full-year profit.
The Basel-based firm said net profit last year stood at $1.64 billion, compared to the average forecast for $1.7 billion in a Reuters poll.
Syngenta warned in October that full-year earnings would be lower than it had expected due to a $170 million writedown on seed stocks and unfavourable currency rates.
Sales at Syngenta rose 5 percent at constant currency rates to $14.69 billion, compared to the poll forecast for $14.82 billion.
(Reporting by Caroline Copley)
* says transaction values Avaloq in excess of chf 1 billion. Detailed financial terms of transaction are not being disclosed
* UBS CEO Ermotti says in conference presentation around 0.3 billion Sfr net NII headwinds expected in 2017 (versus. 2016) partly due to higher funding costs and revised equity attribution framework
ZURICH, March 22 Novartis' efforts to expand its heart treatment franchise beyond its flagship Entresto business suffered a blow when it announced on Wednesday its acute heart failure drug serelaxin had failed in a late-stage trial. Serelaxin, once seen a potential blockbuster, suffered a string of setbacks in 2014 when European Union health regulators and the U.S. Food and Drug Administration recommended against its approval. Serelaxin was originally seen as a way for Novartis