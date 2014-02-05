UPDATE 1-Novartis heart failure treatment serelaxin fails in pivotal study
ZURICH, March 22 Novartis' efforts to
expand its heart treatment franchise beyond its flagship
Entresto business suffered a blow when it announced on Wednesday
its acute heart failure drug serelaxin had failed in a
late-stage trial.
Serelaxin, once seen a potential blockbuster, suffered a
string of setbacks in 2014 when European Union health regulators
and the U.S. Food and Drug Administration recommended against
its approval.
Serelaxin was originally seen as a way for Novartis