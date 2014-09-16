By Andrew Chung
| Sept 16
Sept 16 Major U.S. grain exporter Cargill Inc's
lawsuit against Syngenta AG over losses
stemming from China's rejection of genetically modified corn
demonstrates how U.S. markets are becoming increasingly subject
to foreign rules, legal experts said on Tuesday.
Cargill sued Syngenta on Friday in Louisiana state court for
"negligence" in selling U.S. farmers a genetically modified seed
that had not yet been approved for import in China.
China has rejected hundreds of thousands of tonnes of U.S.
corn since November due to the presence of Syngenta's modified
corn, called Agrisure Viptera, or MIR162, which makes the corn
resistant to insects.
"I'm sure it will spur controversy in the U.S. from folks
who think that U.S. companies shouldn't have to comply with the
laws of other countries, in the U.S.," said Andrew Torrance, a
biotechnology law professor at the University of Kansas.
Torrance said the lawsuit could reflect economic power
shifting away from the United States.
Legal experts said that while similar case law was slim,
foreign regulations could not be ignored in cases that involved
domestic courts and companies. This is in part because there are
no globally harmonized rules governing GMOs.
"This case is really about whether Chinese regulatory
decisions can bar innovation in American agriculture," said Eric
Olson, a Denver attorney who worked on litigation over
genetically modified rice that concluded in 2011 with Bayer
settling for $750 million. "The U.S. government has approved
this product as safe and effective for use by American farmers,
and that should end the inquiry."
Olson, who is with Bartlit Beck Palenchar & Scott, added
that it was like being told you could not buy an iPhone 6 in the
United States because China had not gotten around to approving
it.
In the rice litigation, about 11,000 U.S. farmers had
accused Bayer's modified rice of tainting their crops, sending
export values plummeting.
"Juries were clear in that case, Bayer was liable for
farmers' damages," said Adam Levitt, an attorney at the Grant &
Eisenhofer firm in Chicago. "It comes down to who is responsible
for the irresponsible handling of unapproved genetically
modified crops."
He said the rice litigation indicated that export to foreign
markets was now an important consideration in how U.S. producers
and traders must behave.
The legal experts said the key in the Cargill case would be
to determine whether or not a seed maker owed the grain trader
any duty to ensure its products had foreign approval before
releasing them in the United States, where they already had
approval, as was the case with MIR162.
Establishing that duty "strikes me as unusual, unless
Syngenta had made some guarantees to Cargill (in a contract),"
said law professor Anastasia Telesetsky of the University of
Idaho. "We're talking about sovereign nations here."
Cargill said it had lost $90 million as a result of
Syngenta's actions. Another exporter, Illinois-based Trans
Coastal Supply Co, said in a separate lawsuit also filed Friday
that it expected to lose $41 million. Syngenta called both cases
"without merit."
Legal experts said the lawsuits could also trigger more
lawsuits.
"I think we've seen in the past that this kind of lawsuit
tends to involve everyone in the supply chain, from farmers to
mills," Olson said.
(Reporting By Andrew Chung; Editing by Ted Botha)