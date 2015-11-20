(Inserts dropped word "to" in paragraph 2)
CHICAGO Nov 20 Swiss seed company Syngenta AG
has sued top U.S. grain exporters Cargill Inc
and Archer Daniels Midland Co over losses that
U.S. farmers said they suffered from rejections of boatloads of
genetically modified corn by China.
The lawsuit, filed on Thursday in U.S. district court in
Kansas, comes after Cargill, ADM and hundreds of farmers sued
Syngenta last year to recover damages linked to the rejections,
which began in late 2013.
Syngenta's decision to sell a type of GMO corn seed called
MIR 162, also known as Viptera, before obtaining import approval
from China in December led to the rejections, U.S. farmers and
exporters have said.
Syngenta, the world's top crop chemical company, said it was
not responsible for losses incurred by traders or farmers. But
if anyone is responsible, it is the exporters that shipped GMO
corn to China without approval, Syngenta said in its new
lawsuit.
ADM declined to comment on the lawsuit.
"Syngenta's commercialization practices and conduct are
responsible for the industry's damages," Cargill spokesman Mark
Klein said on Friday.
Syngenta said in the lawsuit that Cargill and ADM failed to
keep MIR 162 corn separated from approved strains, even though
they should have known the strain was not approved by China.
"Cargill and ADM decided that it was in their economic
interest to try to ship corn containing Viptera to China anyway"
to profit from high corn prices, the lawsuit said.
In January 2013, Syngenta told Cargill that China's approval
for MIR 162 was not available yet, and Cargill thanked the seed
maker for its "very clear" explanation, according to court
documents.
Cargill "nonetheless doubled down on its gamble" by entering
into contracts from February to July 2013 to ship more than 2
million metric tons of corn to China, the lawsuit said.
