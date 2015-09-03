* Syngenta under pressure to boost stock market value
* Launches programme to buy back more than $2 bln in shares
* CFO signals vegetable seeds could fetch up to $3.9 bln
(Adds CFO comment, deal value estimates, analyst comment,
background)
By Ludwig Burger and Michael Shields
FRANKFURT/ZURICH, Sept 3 Swiss agricultural
chemicals group Syngenta AG plans to buy back more
than $2 billion worth of stock to boost shareholder returns
after rejecting a takeover approach from Monsanto Co,
selling its vegetable seeds business to fund the measure.
The world's largest pesticides company is under pressure to
offer tangible rewards to shareholders after it turned its back
last week on a cash-and-shares bid from unwanted U.S. suitor
Monsanto worth $47 billion at the time.
The Swiss group will part with the most profitable of its
seeds businesses, which has gross profit margins of well above
60 percent compared with about 45 percent for all seeds last
year, complicating its efforts to widen group margins.
However, finance chief John Ramsay said a sale was the best
way to exploit the strength of that business.
"We're not getting proper recognition either by the market
or by Monsanto's approach for the fundamental value of our
vegetable seeds assets," Ramsay told Reuters.
Investors welcomed the share buyback decision, lifting
Syngenta shares by 3.6 percent. With no alternative bidder on
the horizon, analysts had speculated that a buyback could help
to appease investors.
Ramsay added there was also little point in combining
vegetable seeds with their respective pesticides, as vegetable
seeds were mostly grown in greenhouses with pesticides applied
more precisely than on crops grown outdoors in fields.
One of Syngenta's strategic principles since 2011 has been
to develop and sell seeds in tandem with crop chemicals, but
investors have been unimpressed by the results.
Valuation multiples in vegetable seeds are "quite easily" in
the 3-6 times sales range, the CFO said. With revenues of $650
million, that implies targeted proceeds of up to $3.9 billion
that should easily pay for the share buyback.
"Ultimately the two will wash out," he said.
Bank of America Merrill Lynch analysts put the value of the
business at between $1.6 and $2.4 billion. Bernstein analyst
Jeremy Redenius estimated it could fetch more than $2.5 billion,
adding that pressure from investors would not let up.
"The 2018 targets (for the entire group) still look
unachievable and selling the highest gross-margin seeds business
makes them even more distant," he said.
The company, however, expressed confidence in its 2018
margin goal of 24-26 percent and reiterated the full-year
guidance for 2015 it gave in July.
It said that the share repurchase programme, which it
described as "initial", would commence in the coming weeks, with
no change to its policy of increasing dividends .
Syngenta's Chairman Michel Demare had promised a thorough
review of the company's product lineup after Monsanto walked
away, and raised the prospect of taking a major investor on
board.
CFO Ramsay on Thursday specified that only if efforts to
boost profitability and market share failed would the group be
keen to seek outside partners.
(Editing by Keith Weir)