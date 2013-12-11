WELLINGTON Dec 11 Synlait Milk Ltd

* Says expects to beat financial targets

* Current international dairy commodity price differentials are larger than usual, and continue to favour Synlait's product mix

* Current season's milk price is likely to be less than the company was expecting

* Synlait's earnings for the half and full FY14 likely to be ahead of forecast

* Full update on Synlait's forecast milk price and financial outlook is expected early in the New Year.