Jan 10 Hardware distributor Synnex Corp
posted fourth-quarter results above analysts'
expectation, backed by strong growth at its distribution
services business, and forecast a first-quarter profit largely
above Wall Street expectations.
The Fremont, California-based company sees earnings per
share of 89 cents to 93 cents on revenue of $2.48 billion to
$2.58 billion in the first quarter.
Analysts were expecting earnings of 89 cents a share on
revenue of $2.55 billion, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
For the fourth quarter, Synnex, which competes with Arrow
Electronics, Avnet, Tech Data and
Ingram Micro, earned $50.7 million, or $1.37 a share,
compared with $37.5 million, or $1.04 a share, a year ago.
Analysts expected the company earn $1.13 per share.
Revenue rose 15 percent to $2.84 billion , above
analysts' average view of $2.82 billion.
Distribution revenue jumped 14.6 percent to $2.80
billion in the quarter.
Shares of the company, valued at $1.16 billion, closed at
$32.09 on the New York Stock Exchange on Tuesday.
(Reporting by Siddharth Cavale in Bangalore; Editing by Joyjeet
Das)