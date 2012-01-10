* Q4 diluted EPS $1.37 vs est $1.14

Jan 10 Hardware distributor Synnex Corp posted fourth-quarter results above analysts' expectation, backed by strong growth at its distribution services business, and forecast a first-quarter profit largely above Wall Street expectations.

The Fremont, California-based company sees earnings per share of 89 cents to 93 cents on revenue of $2.48 billion to $2.58 billion in the first quarter.

Analysts were expecting earnings of 89 cents a share on revenue of $2.55 billion, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

For the fourth quarter, Synnex, which competes with Arrow Electronics, Avnet, Tech Data and Ingram Micro, earned $50.7 million, or $1.37 a share, compared with $37.5 million, or $1.04 a share, a year ago.

Analysts expected the company earn $1.13 per share.

Revenue rose 15 percent to $2.84 billion , above analysts' average view of $2.82 billion.

Distribution revenue jumped 14.6 percent to $2.80 billion in the quarter.

Shares of the company, valued at $1.16 billion, closed at $32.09 on the New York Stock Exchange on Tuesday. (Reporting by Siddharth Cavale in Bangalore; Editing by Joyjeet Das)