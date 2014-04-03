April 3 Hardware distributor Synnex Corp
reported better-than-expected quarterly results as it benefited
from higher spending on information technology and the
acquisition of International Business Machines Corp's
customer-care business process outsourcing operations.
Synnex's shares rose nearly 15 percent in extended trading
after the company also forecast current-quarter results above
Street estimates.
"We believe the strength we have recently experienced in IT
demand will continue in our second quarter," Chief Executive
Kevin Murai said in a statement.
The devices market, which includes personal computers,
ultramobiles, mobile phones and tablets, was forecast to return
to growth in 2014 after declining 1.4 percent in 2013,
technology researcher Gartner Inc said on Wednesday.
Synnex, which distributes data center servers, networking
equipment and storage products and services, said revenue in its
technology business unit rose 20 percent.
The company acquired IBM's customer-care business in
September last year and merged it with Concentrix, its global
business services division.
Revenue in the division nearly tripled to $127 million.
Synnex forecast current-quarter adjusted profit of
$1.34-$1.38 per share on revenue of $3.1 billion to $3.2
billion.
Analysts were expecting a profit of $1.14 per share on
revenue of $3.01 billion, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
Synnex's net income rose to $38.5 million, or $1.01 per
share, in the quarter ended Feb. 28, from $33.4 million, or 88
cents per share, a year earlier.
Excluding items, profit was $1.25 per share.
Revenue jumped 23 percent to $3.03 billion.
Analysts on average had expected a profit of 94 cents per
share on revenue of $2.77 billion.
"We saw good demand in personal computers and notebooks
which we attribute in part to the refresh driven by support of
Windows XP going away this month," Murai said on a post-earnings
conference call with analysts.
The company's shares closed at $62.42 on the New York
Exchange on Thursday.
(Reporting By Lehar Maan in Bangalore; Editing by Sriraj
Kalluvila)