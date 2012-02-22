Nikkei retreats on pause in weak yen trend; financials extend outperformance
* As of Feb 10, cos' pretax profit rose 9 pct on year - Mizuho
* Q1 adj EPS $0.56 vs est $0.52
* Q1 rev up 17 pct to $425.5 mln
* Raises FY12 outlook
Feb 22 Chip-design software maker Synopsys Inc posted a quarterly profit that beat analysts' estimates, helped by strong demand for its new products, and raised its full-year outlook.
The company, which makes software used by semiconductor companies to design chips, expects a profit of $1.97 to $2.03 a share, excluding items, on revenue of $1.66 billion to $1.68 billion for 2012.
It had earlier forecast an adjusted profit of $1.93 to $1.99 a share, on revenue of $1.64 billion to $1.67 billion.
Analysts were expecting adjusted earnings of $1.98 a share, on revenue of $1.66 billion, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
First-quarter net income rose to $56.7 million, or 39 cents a share, from $48.2 million, or 31 cents a share, a year ago.
Excluding items, the company, which competes with Mentor Graphics and Cadence Design Systems, earned 56 cents a share, above consensus estimates of 52 cents a share.
Revenue rose 17 percent to $425.5 million to beat estimates of $416.5 million.
Shares of the Mountain View, California-based company hit a near eight-year high of $30.76 in regular trading on the Nasdaq on Wednesday, before closing at $30.63.
They have gained nearly 30 percent of their value in the last six months. (Reporting by Chandni Doulatramani in Bangalore; Editing by Don Sebastian)
