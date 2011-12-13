Deals of the day-Mergers and acquisitions
Feb 6 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2100 GMT on Monday:
(Corrects headline to add dropped word)
Dec 13 Synovis Life Technologies Inc : * Says on termination of deal under certain specified circumstances, company to pay Baxter termination fee of $9.75 million - SEC filing
Feb 6 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2100 GMT on Monday:
* Merit Medical acquires products from Argon Medical Devices and Catheter Connections Inc
LONDON, Feb 6 Emma Walmsley, GlaxoSmithKline's incoming CEO, will take over Britain's biggest drugmaker at a challenging time but the 47-year-old also inherits the flexibility to do deals and make key choices on new drugs.