Jan 24 Synovus Financial Corp posted a fourth-quarter profit, as it benefited from a drop in provisions for bad loans.

For the fourth quarter, the company earned $12.8 million, or a cent per share, compared with a net loss of $180 million, or a loss of 23 cents per share, a year ago.

Analysts, on average, had expected the company to break even on a per-share basis, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Provisions for loan losses fell 79 percent to $54.5 million, while net charge-offs dipped 71 percent to $113.5 million, compared to the year-ago period.

Shares of Georgia-based Synovus, which have gained about 10 percent since it posted third-quarter results, closed at $1.63 on the New York Stock Exchange on Monday. (Reporting by Tanya Agrawal and Aman Shah in Bangalore; Editing by Supriya Kurane)