Jan 24 Synovus Financial Corp
posted a fourth-quarter profit, as it benefited from a
drop in provisions for bad loans.
For the fourth quarter, the company earned $12.8 million, or
a cent per share, compared with a net loss of $180 million, or a
loss of 23 cents per share, a year ago.
Analysts, on average, had expected the company to break even
on a per-share basis, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
Provisions for loan losses fell 79 percent to $54.5 million,
while net charge-offs dipped 71 percent to $113.5 million,
compared to the year-ago period.
Shares of Georgia-based Synovus, which have gained about 10
percent since it posted third-quarter results, closed at $1.63
on the New York Stock Exchange on Monday.
