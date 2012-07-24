BRIEF-Argo Group signs agreement with Marine Underwriters of America
* Agreement enables argo group u.s. To underwrite a suite of physical damage and liability products for recreational marine businesses
* Q2 EPS $0.03 vs loss/shr $0.07
* Q2 net interest income down 7 pct
* Provision for losses fell 63 pct
July 24 Synovus Financial Corp posted a quarterly profit for the fourth time in a row as the bank set aside less money to cover bad loans.
The bank posted net income available to common shareholders of $24.8 million, or 3 cents per share, for the second quarter, compared with a loss of $53.5 million, or 7 cents per share, a year earlier.
Analysts on average expected the company to earn 2 cents per share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
Net interest income fell 7 percent to $213.4 million.
Provision for losses on loans fell about 63 percent to $44.2 million.
Shares of the Georgia-based bank were up 1.6 percent before the bell on Tuesday. They had closed at closed at $1.85 on Monday on the New York Stock Exchange. (Reporting by Eileen Anupa Soreng in Bangalore; Editing by Supriya Kurane)
* Agreement enables argo group u.s. To underwrite a suite of physical damage and liability products for recreational marine businesses
Feb 27 Liquefied natural gas production at Chevron's Gorgon Train Two project in Australia has resumed, a company spokesman said on Monday.
* Westinghouse - Under terms of contract, Westinghouse will continue to provide reload fuel assemblies for remaining Oskarshamn 3 unit until 2030.