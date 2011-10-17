PRESS DIGEST - Wall Street Journal - Feb 10
* Q3 prelim rev up 19 pct to $167 mln
* Co to take $0.17/shr charge in Q3
* Sees 2011 EPS $2.65-$2.73, including charge
* Narrows rev outlook to $635-$640 mln vs est $634.76 mln
Oct 17 Outsourcing company Syntel Inc reported preliminary third-quarter revenue above market estimates, and cut its full-year profit expectation to reflect a one-time charge related to a dispute settlement.
The company said it resolved a services dispute with a former client and took a one-time non-recurring charge of 17 cents per share in the third quarter.
Syntel said it now expects full-year profit of $2.65-$2.73 per share, including the charge, compared with its prior view of $2.75-$2.90 per share.
Analysts on an average were expecting a profit of $2.84 a share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
The company also reported a 19 percent rise in third-quarter preliminary estimated revenue to $167 million, above market expectations of $163.12 million.
Syntel narrowed its full-year revenue forecast to $635-$640 million compared with its prior view of $625-$640 million.
Analysts are expecting full-year revenue of $634.8 million.
Shares of the Troy, Michigan-based company closed at $49.40 on Friday on Nasdaq. The stock has fallen 17 percent since July, when the company forecast a weak full-year profit. (Reporting by Soham Chatterjee in Bangalore; Editing by Roshni Menon)
BEIJING, Feb 10 China's red-hot commodities buying continued at a near record pace last month, defying the seasonal holiday slowdown, as utilities, steel mills and oil refiners sought foreign coal, iron ore and crude to replenish lower domestic supplies.
BRUSSELS, Feb 10 Arcelormittal sees global apparent steel consumption growth growing by between 0.5 and 1.5 percent in 2017 after a 1.0 percent expansion in 2016.