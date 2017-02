April 19 Outsourcing company Syntel Inc posted a higher first-quarter profit, helped by a 17 percent jump in revenue.

The company earned $40.7 million, or 98 cents per share, compared with $25 million, or 60 cents per share, a year ago.

Revenue rose to $170.7 million from $145.4 million last year. (Reporting by Supantha Mukherjee in Bangalore; Editing by Supriya Kurane)