May 24 Synthesis Electronic Technology Co., Ltd. :

* Says it will set up a new JV in Beijing, with Yitu, a technology firm

* Says the JV will be engaged in technology development business, and have a registered capital of 10 million yuan

* Says company will hold 51 percent stake (5.1 million yuan) in the JV

Source text in Chinese: dwz.cn/3qORvA

