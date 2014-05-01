Resources stock rally drives European shares to 2-week closing high
* Hikma jumps following results (Recasts, adds quote and detail, updates prices at close)
May 1 (Reuters) -
* Operating profit for Q1 in our europe and north america business (ENA) was ahead of prior year, despite an adverse currency translation impact of 0.6 million pounds.
* Asia and rest of world (ARW) business, volumes have continued to progress
* Combined with falling butadiene prices this has resulted in destocking and short term pressure on nitrile margins. However, we expect on-going demand growth for nitrile latex and unit margins to firm as year progresses.
* Group is currently developing plans for a further expansion of nitrile latex capacity, and expects to make an announcement in next few months
* so far in 2014, asia has performed below our expectations due to competitive environment in glove market
* Synthomer - although overall asia and row results may now be slightly weaker than our expectations at start of year, we believe fundamental drivers for our business in region remain strong Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Hikma jumps following results (Recasts, adds quote and detail, updates prices at close)
DUBLIN, March 15 (Reuters/IFR) - Packaging company Ardagh Group surged 19 percent in its New York debut on Wednesday, valuing the firm at about $5.3 billion after it raised $307.8 million in an initial public offering to help to pay down debt.
LONDON, March 15 British Airways and Britain's biggest trade union Unite will meet to seek an end to a dispute over the wages of some of its cabin crew staff, industrial dispute conciliator ACAS said on Wednesday.