* Operating profit for Q1 in our europe and north america business (ENA) was ahead of prior year, despite an adverse currency translation impact of 0.6 million pounds.

* Asia and rest of world (ARW) business, volumes have continued to progress

* Combined with falling butadiene prices this has resulted in destocking and short term pressure on nitrile margins. However, we expect on-going demand growth for nitrile latex and unit margins to firm as year progresses.

* Group is currently developing plans for a further expansion of nitrile latex capacity, and expects to make an announcement in next few months

* so far in 2014, asia has performed below our expectations due to competitive environment in glove market

* so far in 2014, asia has performed below our expectations due to competitive environment in glove market

* Synthomer - although overall asia and row results may now be slightly weaker than our expectations at start of year, we believe fundamental drivers for our business in region remain strong