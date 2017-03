July 11 Synthomer Plc :

* Group has continued to see similar trends to those seen during Q1 of year

* In Europe and North America, trading has continued in line with Q1 of year and our expectations

* Prolonged pressure means that operating profit for first half of year for Asia will be about 4 million stg below our first half performance in 2013 (H1 2013: 11.5 mln stg)

* We now expect currency translation to have an adverse impact on full year operating profit of approximately 5 mln stg Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: