Dec 18 Synthomer Plc :

* Calum MacLean will formally succeed Adrian Whitfield as group chief executive on Jan. 22 2015

* Adrian Whitfield will also step down from board on Jan 22 and leave company after helping with handover process

* David Blackwood, group finance director, has informed board that he wishes to retire following 7 years at co

* David will remain as group finance director, working closely with Calum MacLean until his successor is found

* Board will initiate a comprehensive search for next group finance director