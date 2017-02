Aug 13 Synthomer PLC : * H1 underlying sales 558.3 million stg Vs 603.3 million stg a year ealier * H1 profit before tax 48.6 million stg versus 54.2 million stg last year * Interim dividend declared of 2.4 pence per share vs 2.2 pence in H1 2012 * Expects European business profitability for balance of year to be somewhat lower than first half * Sees Asia and rest of world business operating at a similar level to