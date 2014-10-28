UPDATE 2-Improved margins and Advair hopes lift drugmaker Hikma
* Generics business expanded by acquisition last year (Adds comments from CFO, shares)
Oct 28 Chemical maker Synthomer Plc said it expected full-year pretax profit to be lower than its consensus of 87.8 million pounds ($141.5 million) owing to lower demand in its European and North American construction businesses.
Synthomer, formerly known as Yule Catto & Co, said if performance in Europe continued to be lower in the fourth quarter, pretax profit consensus compiled by the company would be further lowered within a range of 81.3 million pounds to 90.3 million pounds.
The company, which supplies speciality emulsion polymers used in construction, textiles, paper and latex gloves, reported a 3 percent fall in third-quarter volumes in its European and North American businesses. ($1 = 0.6204 British pound) (Reporting by Aashika Jain in Bangalore; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)
* Generics business expanded by acquisition last year (Adds comments from CFO, shares)
LONDON, March 15 Britain's Marshalls said its paving products developed with new finishes, better drainage and easier installation helped drive a 31 percent rise in 2016 pretax profit, boosting its shares on Wednesday.
* German utility E.ON drops after 16 bln euro loss (Updates prices)