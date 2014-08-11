Aug 11 Chemical maker Synthomer Plc
reported a 7 percent fall in underlying pretax profit for the
first half and said it expected profit for the year to be
similar to last year's.
Underlying pretax profit fell to 45 million pounds ($75.5
million) for the six months ended June 30, while underlying
revenue fell about 9 percent to 510 million pounds, the company
said.
Synthomer, formerly known as Yule Catto & Co, said it would
pay an interim dividend of 3 pence from 2.4 pence a year
earlier.
The company supplies speciality emulsion polymers used in
construction, textiles, paper and latex gloves.
