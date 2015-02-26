Feb 26 Chemical maker Synthomer Plc said its underlying pretax profit fell 4.6 percent in 2014 as European demand for its products flagged.

The company's underlying pretax profit fell to 86 million pounds ($133.61 million) for the year ended Dec. 31 from 90.1 million pounds a year earlier.

Synthomer, which supplies specialty emulsion polymers used in construction, textiles, paper and latex gloves, said underlying sales fell 6.1 percent to 990.5 million pounds.

($1 = 0.6437 pounds) (Reporting By Mamidipudi Soumithri in Bengaluru; Editing by Anupama Dwivedi)