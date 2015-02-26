(Adds detail, background)

Feb 26 Chemical maker Synthomer Plc said its underlying pretax profit fell 4.6 percent in 2014 as demand flagged in Europe, where the company gets about half its revenue.

Synthomer cut its profit estimate in October due to weak demand in the European and North American construction markets.

The company's construction and coatings unit accounted for about a quarter of its revenue in 2013.

Synthomer, which supplies specialty emulsion polymers used in construction, textiles, paper and latex gloves, said it remained concerned about the impact on demand of Europe's sluggish economies and the weak euro.

The company's underlying pretax profit fell to 86 million pounds ($133.6 million) in the year ended Dec. 31 from 90.1 million pounds a year earlier.

Underlying sales fell 6.1 percent to 990.5 million pounds.

($1 = 0.6437 pounds) (Reporting By Mamidipudi Soumithri in Bengaluru; Editing by Anupama Dwivedi and Ted Kerr)