WARSAW, July 4 Polish synthetic rubber producer
Synthos, which wants to acquire local fertiliser maker
Pulawy, said on Wednesday it plans to switch the fuel
for Pulawy's planned 850 megawatt power plant from gas to coal
to cut costs.
"We want to carry out the investment in the power plant in
Pulawy, but we want to introduce one modification concerning the
fuel. We do not want to use more gas, we want coal," Synthos
Chief Executive Tomasz Kalwat told a parliamentary committee.
Poland already produces around 90 percent of its energy from
coal, which puts it at odds with the European Union over carbon
pollution. The alternative is to run on gas, which the country
buys almost entirely from Russia at high import prices.
Government hopes are pinned on Poland's shale gas deposits,
which state-controlled companies are working hand-in-hand to try
to develop, but it will take time for gas to flow.
Kalwat suggested miner Bogdanka, based about 65
kilometres east of Pulawy near the Ukrainian border, could
deliver coal to the plant. "We know where Bogdanka is located,
we believe in the future of the power sector based on coal."
Synthos, controlled by one of Poland's wealthiest citizens
Michal Solowow, has offered 102.5 zlotys for each Pulawy share
in the first 12 days of the bid starting on July 9, after which
the offer drops to 98.85 zlotys.
State-controlled Pulawy holds a 50 percent stake in the
company tasked with building the power plant. Poland's top
utility PGE holds the other 50 percent, with the
partners hoping to launch the operation in 2016 or 2017.
($1 = 3.3301 Polish zlotys)
(Reporting by Pawel Bernat; Writing by Maciej Onoszko; Editing
by David Holmes)