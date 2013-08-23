LONDON Aug 23 Britain said on Friday it
believed forces loyal to Syrian President Bashar al-Assad were
responsible for a chemical weapons attacks in the rebel-held
suburbs of Damascus, saying it thought the Syrian government had
"something to hide".
"I know that some people in the world would like to say that
this is some kind of conspiracy brought about by the opposition
in Syria," said British Foreign Secretary William Hague. "I
think the chances of that are vanishingly small and so we do
believe that this is a chemical attack by the Assad regime."
(Reporting By Andrew Osborn and William James; Editing by
Andrew Osborn)